Mallam Abubakar Ya’u from Augie Local Govern­ment Area of Kebbi on Saturday got N10 million, two new cars and two Hajj seats for catching the biggest fish weighing 78 kilogramme at the 2020 Argungu fishing festival.

According to newsmen, Ya’u’s catch was adjudged the best among the fishes caught by more than 50,000 fishermen that partic­ipated in the annual cultural festival held in Kebbi State.

Mallam Bala Yaha­ya-Bagaye clinched the sec­ond position with his fish that weighed 75 kilogramme, while Mallam Maiwake Sani came third for catching a fish weigh­ing 70 kilogramme.

Chairman, Northern Gov­ernors Forum, Governor Simon Lalong, donated N3 million to the first position, N2 million to the second position, while N1 million went to the fisherman that clinched the third position.

Dr Hassan Bello, Executive Secretary, Nigeria Shippers Council, presented N1 million to the first position, N750,000 to the second position, and N500,000 to the third.

Gov. Aminu Tambuwal do­nated N3 million, N2 million and N1 million to the first, second and third positions re­spectively, and a Hajj seat for the third position.

West African Cotton Compa­ny Limited (WACOT) donated a new car, N1 million and Hajj seat to first position, while Dr Zainab Bagudu, wife of Kebbi State governor, also donated a brand new car to him.

Maltina Nigeria Limited do­nated Keke NAPEP and motor­cycles for the second and third prize winners respectively.

Speaking at the occasion, Special Guest of Honour and Senate President, Dr Ahmad Lawan, said the festival was a demonstration of Nigeria’s rich culture.

“When I looked at the fish­ing pond, I said, ‘Oh God, we are blessed.’ What we only need is for us to harness the resources that we are endowed with in this country.

“The history of the festival is long, dating back to 1934. I learnt that the celebration could not hold for over 10 years due to insecurity.

“We have to thank God for making it possible and com­mend our Armed Forces for their efforts to secure of our nation.

“We will not get tired of making sure that you have a good working environment.

“This is an international event that drew people from neigbouring countries. This is a bond that must be sustained.”

Lawan lamented the num­ber of out-of-school children, especially in Northern Nigeria, and called for proper action to reduce the menace.





While congratulating the winners, the Senate President urged those who did not win not to be discouraged, urging them to redouble efforts for a more competitive challenge in subsequent years.

He announced a donation of N5 million to be shared among all participants to give all a sense of belonging.

Gov. Atiku Bagudu of Keb­bi State described the event as “historic and worthy of cele­bration” by people of the state and beyond.

“It is a celebration of histor­ic people; we must celebrate what unites us more than what divides us.

“Today, we are happy to host many dignitaries who converged here to celebrate with us.

“It is a celebration of equi­table competition where fish­ermen come from all over both from within and outside Nige­ria. This certainly is a symbol of unity. This is a challenge for all of us as Nigerians.

“As people of Kebbi, we are very proud to have you here and we pray Almighty God will take each one of you back home safely,” he said.

In his address, Emir of Ar­gungu, Alhaji Sama’la Mera, appreciated President Muham­madu Buhari for paving way for relative peace that culminat­ed into organising the fishing festival.

He also appreciated the state governor and all others who contributed towards ensuring the success of the event, espe­cially the Senate President, Dr Ahmad Lawan, the Sultan of Sokoto, Dr Sa’ad Abubakar III, GSM operators and others sponsors.

He said: “We have been waiting for this event for the past 10 years. We are grateful to Almighty God for making it possible for us to witness the 60th event.”

Over 50,000 fishermen par­ticipated in the grand finale of the 2020 Argungu International Fishing Festival.

The festival drew dignitar­ies from far and near, includ­ing Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mo­hammed; Minister of Justice, Alhaji Abubakar Malami; Minister of Police Affairs, Al­haji Maigari Dangyade; Senate Leader, Sen. Yahaya Abdullahi, and Sen. Kabiru Gaya.

Also in attendance were Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State, Gov. Sani Bello of Niger State and Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau State.

Others included the Sultan of Sokoto, Dr Sa’ad Abuba­kar III; Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Ogunwusi; Emir of Gwandu, Muhammad Bashir; Emir of Gombe, Abubakar Abubakar III; King Alfred Dietue-Spiff from Bayelsa State, among other traditional rulers.