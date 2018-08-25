Organisers of Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA) have announced a new date for this year’s edition of the continental event.

The glamorous event, earlier scheduled for September 22, 2018 will now hold on October 20, 2018.

Venue remains Kigali, Rwanda.

AMAA’s Director of Admin., Mr. Tony Anih disclosed that the shift in date was to enable “the host country and the organisers sort out the huge logistics involved in hosting a global event as the AMAA’s.”

In its 14th year, the event is being supported by the Rwanda Convention Bureau, Rwandair, Rwanda Development Board, The Radisson Blu Hotel and the Kigali Convention Centre.

Chairman of the AMAA Selection Committee, Mr. Shaibu Husseini who announced the nominations revealed that over 500 films were entered for this year’s edition of the Awards.

Husseini who represented AMAA 2018 Jury President, Dorothee Wenner made this known during the nomination announcement at the Wheatbaker Hotel, Ikoyi, Lagos, recently.