French, German and Japanese Embassies in Nigeria are collaborating on setting up film schools in the country, says Denys Gauer, French Ambassador to Nigeria.

Mr. Gauer spoke to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday on the sideline of `The Chefs Taste Challenge’, one of the events lined up by the embassy in Nigeria to mark the 2018 Francophone Festival.

“French embassy along with the Japanese and German embassies, are working together with the Nigerian government to create film schools in Nigeria.

“We are working on Cinema schools in Nigeria, we are organising animated film workshops, it is all about training.

“This will help our course to improve the Nigerian economy as well as the cultural/bilateral relationship between our countries.”

He said France and Nigeria were fully committed to sustaining the bilateral ties between the two countries with the foremost aim of improving the economy and cultural ties.

The ambassador, who highlighted the relationship between tourism and food and its importance to the Nigerian economy, commended the growth and development of fine cuisine and good quality restaurants in Abuja and Lagos.

He added “Nigeria has the basics to grow the art of fine cuisine. More training needs to be put in place; Gastronomy can improve the economy by creating wealth and more jobs.”

He said, “French cuisine is not only a tourist attraction in France, it’s an art but also a means of building an economy, it makes up a huge part of the French GDP”.

Denys commended the winner of the Chefs Taste Challenge, Juliet Chioma, for her ingenuity of combining locally grown food products with a touch of some French ingredients.

“Chioma’s dish showed that the most important ingredients were available here in Nigeria; it shows you can make good cuisine with Nigerian products.

“A foundation for training of young Nigerians to cultivate the art of fine cuisine is what is required”.

The envoy also hinted at collaboration with the Nigerian government to create more culinary schools in Nigeria to enable young Nigerians embrace the culture and art of cooking.

He said, “the idea of becoming a chef will be harnessed in the minds of young Nigerians when the schools are in place, over time the benefits of embracing gastronomy will begin to show on the economy.”