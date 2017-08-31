A chartered accountant and legal practitioner, Prince Babatunde Ajayi, has been elected as the new Akarigbo of Remoland. He is 52 years old.

Ajayi emerged through an open ballot held, on Thursday, among the seven kingmakers at the Akarigbo’s Palace, Sagamu.

After casting of votes by the kingmakers which included Chief Rasak Akinyemi Salami (Lisa), Chief Abdul Wasiu Awofala (Losi), Chief Taiwo Sule (Oluwo Odofin), Chief Lamidi Olaitan Adesanya (Apena), Chief Ogunyemi Tijani Adesina (Ogbeni odi), Chief Kolawole Odumuyiwa (Balogun) and Olotu Omoba JAS Adekunle ( Olotu Omoba Akarigbo), the new Akarigbo emerged after polling five votes, with Prof. Babatunde Ogunmola, trailing him with two votes, while other 17 nominees had no vote.

The election was supervised by the Secretary to Sagamu Local Government, Adewale Fakoya, who after reeling out the names of the 19 nominees to the kingmakers, requested them to cast their votes for the candidate of their choice.

The newly elected Akarigbo is a Barrister and solicitor of the Supreme Court of Nigeria, a Chartered accountant and a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered accountants of Nigeria (ICAN).

The name of the Akarigbo-elect, it was learnt, will soon be forwarded to the government for necessary arrangement and preparation.

Meanwhile, the Ogun State Commissioner for Local and Chieftaincy Affairs, Jide Ojuko, confirmed the emergence of Ajayi as the new Akarigbo of Remoland.

Ojuko said Ajayi had five votes against two by the runner up, Prof. Babatunde Ogunmola, in an election conducted by the seven-man king makers.

He disclosed that the nomination and election process were peaceful, adding that installation date would be announced very soon.

“It is true that a candidate has been elected as the Akarigbo of Remoland. He is Prince Tunde Ajayi. I am happy the processes have been peaceful, I mean both the nomination and selection and very soon, the installation date will be announced,” Ojuko submitted.