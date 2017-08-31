The Oyo State government has announced the removal of Seriki line from Olubadan ascendancy order.

The state also suspended promotion from Mojaji (family head) to Jagun in both Otun Olubadan and Balogun lines.

The state Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, Mr. Bimbo Kolade, disclosed this, while clarifying issues on the reviewed Olubadan declaration.

According to him, with the recommendations that had been gazetted, young people would now have the opportunity of becoming the Olubadan.

He said: “Since there would be no Seriki line anymore, we will allow those who are currently occupying the positions to remain until they serve out.

“Besides, what the panel recommended was that there would no longer be promotion from Mogaji to Jagun, both in the Otun and Balogun lines in the Olubadan chieftaincy structure until the present Jaguns in the Otun Olubadan and Balogun lines rise to become Ikolaba Balogun and Ikolaba Olubadan.”

Kolade also announced that part of the recommendations was the reduction of the steps in the Otun Olubadan line from 22 to 11 and the reduction of the 23 steps in the Balogun line to 12.

“The senior chiefs in the Olubadan chieftaincy line have been promoted to part two Obas or chiefs in the state. The Ekerin Olubadan and Ekerin Balogun would now be addressed as obas.

“All the eleven high chiefs wHO had local government that they were presiding over could continue to do that. With this, we would be able to increase the status of the Olubadan,” he said.

On the absence of the Osi Olubadan and former Governor of Oyo State, Rashidi Ladoja, at the mass coronation, the commissioner said the state government was waiting for him to pick his crown.

Meanwhile, the Ibadan family heads (Mogaji) have criticised the Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes (CCII) for claiming that 90 per cent of Ibadan indigenes supported the mass coronation and review of Olubadan declaration.

A statement by Abdul Jelili Karimu (Mogaji Adanla) and Olawale Oladoja (Mogaji Akinsola) asked how, when and where the CCII leadership conducted the survey.

They said: “As family heads in Ibadan land, we wish to make it abundantly clear that we are solidly behind the Olubadan, Oba Saliu Akanmu Adetunji.”