Hollywood was sprinkled with stardust Sunday as cinema’s A-list came out for the Oscars.

Hosted for the second straight year by late night talk show host and comedian Jimmy Kimmel, the 90th Academy Awards was beamed live around the world by ABC from Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre.

The first Oscar of the night, for best supporting actor, went to Sam Rockwell for his acclaimed turn as a racist, violent police officer in “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.”

Allison Janney won the best supporting actress prize for her turn as the cold, sardonic mother of disgraced figure skater Tonya Harding in “I, Tonya” — capping a sparkling awards season which saw her win all major prizes.

Guillermo del Toro’s Cold War-era fantasy romance “The Shape of Water” on Sunday won the Oscar for best picture, and was the big winner on Hollywood’s biggest night with four statuettes.

Find below the full list of winners:

Best Picture: The Shape Of Water

Best Director: Guillermo del Toro, The Shape Of Water

Best Actress: Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Actor: Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour

Best Supporting Actress: Allison Janney, I, Tonya

Best Supporting Actor: Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Original Screenplay: Get Out

Best Adapted Screenplay: Call Me By Your Name

Best Animated Feature Film: Coco

Best Foreign Language Film: A Fantastic Woman, Chile

Best Original Score: The Shape Of Water

Best Original Song: Remember Me, Coco

Best Documentary Feature: Icarus

Best Documentary Short: Heaven Is A Traffic Jam On The 405

Best Live Action Short: The Silent Child

Best Animation Short: Dear Basketball

Best Sound Editing: Dunkirk

Best Sound Mixing: Dunkirk

Best Production Design: The Shape Of Water

Best Cinematography: Blade Runner 2049

Best Makeup And Hair: Darkest Hour

Best Costume Design: Phantom Thread

Best Film Editing: Dunkirk

Best Visual Effects: Blade Runner 2049