Hollywood was sprinkled with stardust Sunday as cinema’s A-list came out for the Oscars.
Hosted for the second straight year by late night talk show host and comedian Jimmy Kimmel, the 90th Academy Awards was beamed live around the world by ABC from Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre.
The first Oscar of the night, for best supporting actor, went to Sam Rockwell for his acclaimed turn as a racist, violent police officer in “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.”
Allison Janney won the best supporting actress prize for her turn as the cold, sardonic mother of disgraced figure skater Tonya Harding in “I, Tonya” — capping a sparkling awards season which saw her win all major prizes.
Guillermo del Toro’s Cold War-era fantasy romance “The Shape of Water” on Sunday won the Oscar for best picture, and was the big winner on Hollywood’s biggest night with four statuettes.
Find below the full list of winners:
Best Picture: The Shape Of Water
Best Director: Guillermo del Toro, The Shape Of Water
Best Actress: Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best Actor: Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour
Best Supporting Actress: Allison Janney, I, Tonya
Best Supporting Actor: Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best Original Screenplay: Get Out
Best Adapted Screenplay: Call Me By Your Name
Best Animated Feature Film: Coco
Best Foreign Language Film: A Fantastic Woman, Chile
Best Original Score: The Shape Of Water
Best Original Song: Remember Me, Coco
Best Documentary Feature: Icarus
Best Documentary Short: Heaven Is A Traffic Jam On The 405
Best Live Action Short: The Silent Child
Best Animation Short: Dear Basketball
Best Sound Editing: Dunkirk
Best Sound Mixing: Dunkirk
Best Production Design: The Shape Of Water
Best Cinematography: Blade Runner 2049
Best Makeup And Hair: Darkest Hour
Best Costume Design: Phantom Thread
Best Film Editing: Dunkirk
Best Visual Effects: Blade Runner 2049