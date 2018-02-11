Three traditional rulers in Badagry area were on Sunday presented with their staffs of office by the Lagos State Government, reports the News Agency of Nigeria.

NAN reports that the monarchs are: Oba Koshoedo Ahisu, the Aholu of Ajara Vetho, Oba Samuel Owolabani, the Aholu of Ajara Topa and Oba Agano Toniyon 1, the Aholu of Ajara Agamathen.

Presenting the staffs of office to monarchs, Governor Akinwunmi Ambode restated his administration’s commitment to improving the lives of people at the grassroots.

Ambode, who was represented by the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Muslim Folami, said that his administration was committed to the rehabilitation of rural roads in the state.

Ambode said: “This administration is determined to give Badagry the development it requires; that’s why we have commenced several projects around the ancient city which would be completed in due course.

“We intend to make Badagry a tourists haven because of its historical monuments and its proximity to other ECOWAS countries.

“We have completed the light up Lagos project in Badagry by illuminating the major streets and other inner ones.”

Ambode said that the state had completed the reconstruction and rehabilitation of tourism development projects such as Heritage Museum, Public Library, the ancient Slave Market, among others.

He said: “This shows that the administration would not rest on its oars in bringing infrastructural development to the people at the grassroots.”

He urged the people of Badagry to protect the infrastructure provided by the government.

He added: “You are implored to be more responsive to your civic responsibilities by paying your taxes as and when due so that the government can sustain the socio-economic growth and transformation in the state.”

One of the monarchs, Oba Koshoedo Ahisu, commended the state government for the elevation of his status.

He told NAN that he would double his efforts in safeguarding the sanctity of the sacred institution.

Also, Oba Samuel Owolabani and Oba Agano Toniyon 1, commended the state government, noting that their elevation would have positive impact on their communities.

Dignitaries at the ocassion included: Olusegun Onilude, Chairman, Badagry Local Government; Akran of Badagry, De Whonu Aholu Menu Toyi 1; Aholu of Kweme Kingdom, Oba James Senior and Joseph Bamgbose, Member, House of Representatives.