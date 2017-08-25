Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State has hinted that the state government has accepted to host the National Festival for Arts and Culture (NAFEST) later in the year.

He made this known while declaring open, the Kaduna State Festival for Arts and Culture (KADFEST) 2017, at Murtala Mohammed Square, Kaduna.

The governor who was represented by the Chief of Staff, Alhaji Bashir Saidu, remarked that the festival was aimed at tapping the vast and robust cultural and arts potentials abound in the state.

He said, ‘Our rich cultural heritage keeps our memories alive on how beliefs and cultural expressions have contributed to the development of our society.

el-Rufai then charged the 23 local governments that are participating in the one week festival to take the event seriously, saying, ‘it is the doorway to our successful hosting and participation in the 2017 edition of the National Festival for Arts and Culture (NAFEST) which we have accepted to host.

In his own address, the state Commissioner for Youth, Sports and Culture, Mr Daniel Danauta, traced the history of the festival to 1975.

He said over the years the festival has contributed immensely in enhancing the resilient character that has marked the state as a study in harmonious co-existence in the country.

To this end, he assured the governor that the state will host to win the forthcoming National festival.