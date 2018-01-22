Sterling K Brown’s award season winning streak continued on Sunday at the 2018 Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards.
The star of ‘This Is Us’ took home the best actor in a television drama award while Nicole Kidman won her second award in a fortnight for ‘Big Little Lies’.
‘Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri’, ‘This Is Us’ and ‘Big Little Lies’ were the biggest winners of the night.
Morgan Freeman was honoured with a lifetime achievement award while Kristen Bell served as the first-ever host of the typically MC-less SAGs.
See the list of winners below.
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
The Big Sick
Get Out
Lady Bird
Mudbound
WINNER: Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture
Timothée Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name
James Franco, The Disaster Artist
Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out
WINNER: Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour
Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture
Judi Dench, Victoria & Abdul
Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water
WINNER: Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Margot Robbie, I, Tonya
Saiorse Ronan, Lady Bird
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Steve Carell, Battle of the Sexes
Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project
Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water
WINNER: Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Mary J. Blige, Mudbound
Hong Chau, Downsizing
Holly Hunter, The Big Sick
WINNER: Allison Janney, I, Tonya
Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird
TELEVISION
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
The Crown
Game of Thrones
The Handmaid’s Tale
Stranger Things
WINNER: This Is Us
Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Black-ish
Curb Your Enthusiasm
GLOW
Orange Is the New Black
WINNER: Veep
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Jason Bateman, Ozark
WINNER: Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones
David Harbour, Stranger Things
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things
WINNER: Claire Foy, The Crown
Laura Linney, Ozark
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Robin Wright, House of Cards
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Anderson, black-ish
Aziz Ansari, Master of None
Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm
Sean Hayes, Will & Grace
WINNER: William H. Macy, Shameless
Marc Maron, GLOW
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Uzo Aduba, Orange Is the New Black
Alison Brie, GLOW
Jane Fonda, Grace and Frankie
WINNER: Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series
Benedict Cumberbatch, Sherlock: The Lying Detective
Jeff Daniels, Godless
Robert De Niro, Wizard of Lies
Geoffrey Rush, Genius
WINNER: Alexander Skarsgård, Big Little Lies
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series
Laura Dern, Big Little Lies
WINNER: Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies
Jessica Lange, Feud: Bette and Joan
Susan Sarandon, Feud: Bette and Joan
Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies