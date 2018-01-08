Here is the list of winners for the 75th Golden Globe Awards, which were handed out on Sunday in Beverly Hills:
– FILM –
Best film, drama: “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”
Best film, musical or comedy: “Lady Bird”
Best director: Guillermo del Toro, “The Shape of Water”
Best actor, drama: Gary Oldman, “Darkest Hour”
Best actress, drama: Frances McDormand, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”
Best actor, musical or comedy: James Franco, “The Disaster Artist”
Best actress, musical or comedy: Saoirse Ronan, “Lady Bird”
Best supporting actor: Sam Rockwell, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”
Best supporting actress: Allison Janney, “I, Tonya”
Best screenplay: Martin McDonagh, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”
Best foreign language film: “In the Fade”
Best animated feature: “Coco”
Best original score: Alexandre Desplat, “The Shape of Water”
Best original song: Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, “This Is Me” from “The Greatest Showman”
– TELEVISION –
Best drama series: “The Handmaid’s Tale”
Best drama actor: Sterling K. Brown, “This is Us”
Best drama actress: Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”
Best musical or comedy series: “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
Best musical or comedy actor: Aziz Ansari, “Master of None”
Best musical or comedy actress: Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
Best limited series or TV movie: “Big Little Lies”
Best limited series or TV movie actor: Ewan McGregor, “Fargo”
Best limited series or TV movie actress: Nicole Kidman, “Big Little Lies”
Best supporting actor in a series, limited series or TV movie: Alexander Skarsgard, “Big Little Lies”
Best supporting actress in a series, limited series or TV movie: Laura Dern, “Big Little Lies”