The Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes on Friday said the crisis that erupted after the Oyo State Governor, Abiola Ajimobi, installed new 21 kings in Ibadan would soon be settled out of court.

The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji, the Osi Olubadan, Rashidi Ladoja, and authentic Mogajis of Ibadanland had instituted cases to challenge the decision in court after the new kings were installed by the governor.

After leading a Truth and Reconciliation Committee to a meeting with the governor, President General of the CCII, Chief Yemi Soladoye, expressed confidence that the crisis would soon be over, basing his optimism on the cooperation of all contending parties with the peace move by the committee.

According to him, there would be no loser at the end of the move, adding that the committee would complete its peace effort by the end of January and make recommendations, which he said would be satisfactory to the parties concerned.

He said the committee had as members representatives of the elders of the land, religious bodies, retired military officers, recognised mogajis, authentic mogajis and Ladoja.

Soladoye said, “We are happy that all the stakeholders in the matter have seen the need to embrace peace. Judging by the progress we have made so far in the TRC, I can assure you that the matter will soon be settled out of court going by the cooperation and enthusiasm of the parties.

“We have extracted a firm promise from those concerned on the need to withdraw all the court cases in the overall interest of Ibadanland. We are doing everything possible not to jeorpadise the reconciliation process, hence all the stakeholders have been included in the TRC.

“We have advised the contenders to stop issuing inflammatory statements capable of dragging back the reconciliatory process. You will recall that there had been threats and counterthreats by the 21 monarchs and the authentic mogajis in recent times.

“We have no doubt that the issue will soon become history. In the end, there will be neither victor nor vanquished. We are neither meeting with all the stakeholders and we deemed it appropriate to meet with the governor first. We are happy that he is keen on seeing the matter resolved amicably.”