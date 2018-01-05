- Advertisement -

The Golden Globes are the first big awards ceremony in the Hollywood calendar.

It is put together by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, a non-profit organisation of showbiz journalists and photographers, which was created in 1943 to award critically-acclaimed film and television shows.

The Globes take place five days before Oscar nomination voting closes and over the years has massively influenced the outcome of the Academy Awards.

The Globes have more categories – two types of Best Picture, for example – which comes to a total of 25 awards; 14 for films and 11 for television.

The nominations have now been announced and they are as follows:

– FILM –

Best film, drama

“Call Me by Your Name”

“Dunkirk”

“The Post”

“The Shape of Water”

“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Best film, musical or comedy

“The Disaster Artist”

“Get Out”

“The Greatest Showman”

“I, Tonya”

“Lady Bird”

Best actor, drama

Timothee Chalamet, “Call Me by Your Name”

Daniel Day-Lewis, “Phantom Thread”

Tom Hanks, “The Post”

Gary Oldman, “Darkest Hour”

Denzel Washington, “Roman J. Israel, Esq.”

Best actress, drama

Jessica Chastain, “Molly’s Game”

Sally Hawkins, “The Shape of Water”

Frances McDormand, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Meryl Streep, “The Post”

Michelle Williams, “All the Money in the World”

Best actor, musical or comedy

Steve Carell, “Battle of the Sexes”

Ansel Elgort, “Baby Driver”

James Franco, “The Disaster Artist”

Hugh Jackman, “The Greatest Showman”

Daniel Kaluuya, “Get Out”

Best actress, musical or comedy

Judi Dench, “Victoria & Abdul”

Helen Mirren, “The Leisure Seeker”

Margot Robbie, “I, Tonya”

Saoirse Ronan, “Lady Bird”

Emma Stone, “Battle of the Sexes”

Best supporting actor

Willem Dafoe, “The Florida Project”

Armie Hammer, “Call Me by Your Name”

Richard Jenkins, “The Shape of Water”

Christopher Plummer, “All the Money in the World”

Sam Rockwell, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Best supporting actress

Mary J. Blige, “Mudbound”

Hong Chau, “Downsizing”

Allison Janney, “I, Tonya”

Laurie Metcalf, “Lady Bird”

Octavia Spencer, “The Shape of Water”

Best director

Guillermo del Toro, “The Shape of Water”

Martin McDonagh, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Christopher Nolan, “Dunkirk”

Ridley Scott, “All The Money in the World”

Steven Spielberg, “The Post”

Best foreign language film

“A Fantastic Woman”

“First They Killed My Father”

“In the Fade”

“Loveless”

“The Square”

Best animated feature

“The Boss Baby”

“The Breadwinner”

“Coco”

“Ferdinand”

“Loving Vincent”

– TELEVISION –

Best drama series

“The Crown”

“Game of Thrones”

“The Handmaid’s Tale”

“Stranger Things”

“This is Us”

Best drama actor

Jason Bateman, “Ozark”

Sterling K. Brown, “This is Us”

Freddie Highmore, “The Good Doctor”

Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”

Liev Schreiber, “Ray Donovan”

Best drama actress

Caitriona Balfe, “Outlander”

Claire Foy, “The Crown”

Maggie Gyllenhaal, “The Deuce”

Katherine Langford, “13 Reasons Why”

Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Best musical or comedy series

“Black-ish”

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

“Master of None”

“SMILF”

“Will & Grace”

Best musical or comedy actor

Anthony Anderson, “Black-ish”

Aziz Ansari, “Master of None”

Kevin Bacon, “I Love Dick”

William H. Macy, “Shameless”

Eric McCormack, “Will and Grace”

Best musical or comedy actress

Pamela Adlon, “Better Things”

Alison Brie, “Glow”

Issa Rae, “Insecure”

Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Frankie Shaw, “SMILF”

Best limited series or TV movie

“Big Little Lies”

“Fargo”

“Feud: Bette and Joan”

“The Sinner”

“Top of the Lake: China Girl”

Best limited series or TV movie actor

Robert De Niro, “The Wizard of Lies”

Jude Law, “The Young Pope”

Kyle MacLachlan, “Twin Peaks”

Ewan McGregor, “Fargo”

Geoffrey Rush, “Genius”

Best limited series or TV movie actress

Jessica Biel, “The Sinner”

Nicole Kidman, “Big Little Lies”

Jessica Lange, “Feud: Bette and Joan”

Susan Sarandon, “Feud: Bette and Joan”

Reese Witherspoon, “Big Little Lies”

– FILMS WITH MOST NOMINATIONS –

“The Shape of Water” – 7

“The Post” – 6

“Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri” – 6

“Lady Bird” – 4