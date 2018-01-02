- Advertisement -

The third season of reality television show, Big Brother Naija, will start Sunday, January 28.

The show will premiere with a special two-hour episode on DStv channel 198 and GOtv channel 29.

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, media personality, was in December announced as the host of the new season, returning for a second time.

The winner of the new season, again sponsored by online store Payporte, will walk away with N45 million in prize money.

The last edition of Big Brother Nigeria was one of the most successful reality shows not just in Nigeria, but around the continent with a record number of votes.

Many of the housemates have since launched careers in the entertainment industry.

Auditions for the third season of the reality show held between December 9 and 10 in Lagos, Port-Harcourt, Enugu, Warri, Delta and Ibadan.

Efe Ejeba, a rapper, emerged as the winner of the last edition while Bisola Aiyeola, an actress and singer, was the first runner-up.