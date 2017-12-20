- Advertisement -

The Afro-Asian Community Initiative for Development (AACID) on Wednesday said that the forthcoming Yoga Festival would assist in promoting bilateral and cultural ties among Nigerians and other Asian countries.

Mr Sanjay Vipul Srivastava, its President, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos the diplomats from no less than 15 countries were also expected to grace the event slated for Dec.24.

Yoga is a group of physical, mental, and spiritual practices or disciplines which originated in ancient India.

The president added that it would hold at the premises of the Indian High Commission on Victoria Island, Lagos from 11 a.m.

He said that the festival would assemble Nigerians and other Asian countries’ nationals living in Lagos.

Srivastava said,“We are expecting a gathering of more than 500 eminent Indo-Asian and African families to participate in the celebration; we want every man to come with their family members.

“Attendance is free because it is our own way of giving back to the society,’’ he said.

Srivastava said that Yoga, which is a form of exercise, had been practised for years among the Asian countries but minimally in Africa.

He said that the festival would be an eye-opener for all would-be participants.

According to him, cultural ties would be strengthened among Asians and Nigerians that would be present, giving room for cultural exchange and integration.

“I think there cannot be any better way to celebrate this festival of global peace and harmony.

“Yoga is supposed to be the oldest form of rhythmic exercise practised since ancient India which synchronises mind, body and soul, and it is a method to detoxify body and make a healthy mind and a happy soul.

“Since the last decade, Yoga has spread all over the world and the United Nations started observing Yoga day since the past two years.

“We also want to ensure this is in place in Nigeria,’’ he said.

The president advised Nigerians to make Yoga a way of life for them to develop healthy minds and bodies.