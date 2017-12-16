- Advertisement -

More than 3,000 colourfully decorated horses and camels from Northern royalty were used today for the grand durbar to mark the Kaduna centenary celebration.

The traditional rulers of Borno, Kano, Gombe, Bida, Zazzau, Bauchi, Hadeja and Keffi were among others that led a team of riders of between 250 and 500 well decorated horses, to display their different cultures.

While riding the horses and camels, citizens danced to the rhythm of drums during the celebration. Trumpets blared and gun shots rent the air as warriors showcased how wars were won in the past.

Kaduna State governor, Malam Nasiru El-Rufai, said the Shehu of Borno, Shehu Umar ibn Ai-Kanemi, lead the durbar.

“Kaduna is a Borno city because the state’s first indigenous governor was Shettima Kashim Ibrahim who was also a title holder in Borno State,

“And we chose the present Shehu of Borno to lead today’s durbar because coincidentally, his grandfather led the first durbar in 1956 while his father led the FESTAC durbar in 1977, El-Rufai said.

El-rufai said the incumbent Emir of Zazzau, Alhaji Shehu Idris, wrote on the 1977 FESTAC durbar when he was much younger.