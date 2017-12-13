- Advertisement -

Bauchi State Government has indicated its intention to amend its tourism laws in order to attract more investments that will in turn boost the sector and make it a revenue yielding one.

This was disclosed by the State Governor, Mohammed Abubakar, who said that the state’s aim is to make the Yankari Games Reserve, a World-class tourism destination for all tourists.

Mohammed Abubakar also said that there was the need to amend every vital aspects of the tourism laws to make the state a tourism centre of choice.

He said: “I have been the number one marketer of Yankari Games Reserve. If you follow my Twitter handle, you will see that I have been trying my best to sell Yankari Games Reserve to the entire world of tourists”.

The Governor further said, “I follow all the current events in Nigeria, even the winner of the last Big Brother Reality Show. Immediately he won, I sent him an invitation to come to Yankari Games Reserve free of charge. This is all part of the bid to advertise Yankari.”

“But Yankari Games Reserve is not the only tourists attraction spot that we have in the state. We have a Game park called Sumu Games Park.”

“Sumu Games Park is a novelty in the sense that the animals found in Sumu Games Park are not found anywhere else in the West African sub-region,’’ he boasted.

He explained that, “The reason is that we started Sumu in 2006 with the assistance of Namibia and Kenya. They donated species of animals that are not common to West Africa.

“We went to the bush, caught the animals and brought them back to Nigeria. The moment they landed in Nigeria, they started breeding. Now, if you go to Sumu Games Park which is about 48 kilometers from Bauchi to Kano, you will see animals like giraffe, zebra, eland and others that are not common to West Africa,” he pointed out.

The Governor further said, “In addition to all these, we have the tomb of the first and only prime minister of Nigeria and it is a must for any visitor who comes into Bauchi to go there.

“We have various pre-historic rock paintings at Gaji, a small village on the way to Jos from Bauchi but off the main road and then at Shira, Northern part of Bauchi State,” the Governor stated.

He conceded, “We have a series of annual festivals that will be attractive to visitors, especially foreign visitors. So, we are doing our best to improve tourism in the state.”