The Are Ona Kakanfo designate of Yorubaland, Gani Adams, says the time is now ripe for the Yoruba people to go back to the basics.

Speaking at this year’s Oya festival in Ira, Kwara state, Adams said this is the only way the Yoruba people can rediscover themselves.

He said Yoruba gods and goddesses are harbingers of solutions to the problems bedeviling human race.

Adam enjoined them not to neglect their culture because of religion.

As the incoming Are Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Adams said he is now well positioned to further promote Yoruba culture, tradition and religion.