The Future Awards Africa which has been called the ‘Nobel Prize for Young Africans’, and the ‘most important youth awards’ by Forbes is a set of prizes given annually to celebrate and accelerate innovation, creativity and enterprise amongst young Africans aged 18-31.

It has since its first edition in 2006, produced over 150 winners and over 1550 nominees.

For the 12th edition its prestigious awards, The Future Awards Africa (TFAA) has unveiled its list of nominees which seeks to acknowledge inspiring young people making a difference through social enterprise, social good, and creativity.

The Central Working Committee of the Awards selected five exceptional individuals for each of the 21 categories in contention this year in a broadcast aired on Channels TV, ONTV, Spice TV and Hip TV.

Beyond tribal lines, tunic differences and religious affiliations, these nominees are united by the possibilities of their talent, commitment to hard work and driven by achievement in impacting the economy, society, and rewriting the African narrative.

“Emerging from an economic recession, Nigeria is currently at a defining moment. Through the actions and motivations of these nominees, we believe that our country is positioned for a better future – a Nigeria that will not be limited by tribe or religion but united by its immense possibilities,” said Bukunyi Olateru-Olagbegi, Chairman, Central Working Committee, The Future Awards Africa.

Themed ‘Nigeria’s New Tribe’, The Future Awards Africa 2017 will hold on Saturday, 9 December 2017.

The Future Awards Africa is presented by The Future Project and Refreshed by 7UP. The official hashtags are #TFAA2017 and #NigeriasNewTribe.

Below are the names included in Nigeria’s New Tribe:

CATEGORY 1: FUTURE AWARDS AFRICA PRIZE FOR ACTING

Samuel Ajibola (30)

Sambasa Nzeribe (29)

Bidemi Kosoko (29)

Akah Nnani (29)

Ini Idima Okojie (27)

CATEGORY 2: THE FUTURE AWARDS AFRICA PRIZE FOR FASHION AND DESIGN

Joseph O. Ike and Ola Akindehinde (JZO Fashion) (31/26)

Bisola ‘Ladybiba’ Adeniyi (25)

Paolo Sisiano (29)

Muktar Onifade (26)

Olivia & Sylvia ‘Gozel Green’ Enekwe (31)

CATEGORY 3: THE FUTURE AWARDS AFRICA PRIZE FOR BEAUTY

Grace Chinonso Okoli (24)

Ifeyinwa Ojekwe

Jennifer Uloko (27)

Adetola Anita ‘Brows’ Adetoye (28)

Vanessa Onwughalu (27)

CATEGORY 4: THE FUTURE AWARDS AFRICA PRIZE FOR MUSIC

Adekunle ‘Gold’ Kosoko (30)

David ‘Davido’ Adeleke (25)

Anidugbe ’Kiss Daniel’ Daniel (23)

Austin Miles ‘Teckno’ Kelechi (24)

Simisola ‘Simi’ Ogunleye (29)



CATEGORY 5: THE FUTURE AWARDS AFRICA PRIZE FOR PROFESSIONAL SERVICE

Mohammed Sani Sani Madugu (22)

Ibijoke Faborode (27)

O’tega Ogra (30)

Fiyin Williams (29)

Olamide Bada (29)

CATEGORY 6: THE FUTURE AWARDS AFRICA PRIZE FOR BUSINESS

Osemwengie Victor Odion (30)

Nnamdi Stan – Ekeh (24)

Toyin Onigbanjo (29)

Bisola Borha (31)

Ubi Franklin (31)

CATEGORY 7: THE FUTURE AWARDS AFRICA PRIZE IN SPORTS

Asisat Oshoala (23)

Anthony Joshua (28)

Akhator Evelyn (22)

Alexandra Chuka Iwobi (21)

Victor Moses (26)

CATEGORY 8: THE FUTURE AWARDS AFRICA PRIZE FOR EDUCATION; ENDOWED BY THE UNIVERSITY OF SUSSEX

Mukhtar Dan-mallam (29)

Samson Abioye (late)/ Oluyemi Oluwaseun Imole / Akanji Abayomi Gideon (26/29/23)

Olaseni Cole (30)

Wole Adedoyin (31)

Claudine Adeyemi (28)

CATEGORY 9: THE FUTURE AWARDS AFRICA PRIZE FOR TECHNOLOGY

Chris Kwekowe (24)

Tobi Ayeni (27)

Adebolu Ibukun (27)

Damilola Jegede (32)

Henry Obinugwu (28)

CATEGORY 10: THE FUTURE AWARDS AFRICA PRIZE FOR NEW MEDIA

Richard ‘Nasty Boy’ Akuson (23)

Femi ‘Kraks’ Bakre (24)

Ademola ‘Expoze’ Adetona (29)

Delphine Okobah (29)

Dolapo ‘LowlaDee’ Adeleke (27)

CATEGORY 11: THE FUTURE AWARDS AFRICA PRIZE FOR MEDIA ENTERPRISE

Timilehin Bello (25)

Oluwagbeminiyi Osidipe (31)

Tiwalola ‘TJ Dotts’ Olanubi (28)

Ijeoma Ndekwu (28)

Rick Nwanso (27)

CATEGORY 12: THE FUTURE AWARDS AFRICA PRIZE IN PUBLIC SERVICE

Adetola Onayemi (26)

Olufemi Olukayode ‘F. Shaw’ Adeyemi (32)

Joseph Ike (31)

Titilola Vivour-Adeniyi (30)

Dada Olabisi Mary (29)

CATEGORY 13: THE FUTURE AWARDS AFRICA PRIZE FOR ART & CULTURE

Nadine Ibrahim (23)

Tunde Alara (27)

Ayobami Adebayo (29)

Fola David (24)

Modupeola Fadugba (32)

CATEGORY 14: THE FUTURE AWARDS AFRICA PRIZE FOR COMEDY

Otolorin Kehinde ‘Kenny Blaq’ Peter (25)

Victor Ebiye (24)

Olu ‘SLKomedy’ Salako (27)

Gloria ‘Maraji’ Oloruntobi (20)

Ereme ‘Twyse’ Abraham (26)

CATEGORY 15: THE FUTURE AWARDS AFRICA PRIZE FOR ADVOCACY

Imrana Alhaji Buba (24)

Victor Ugo (27)

Ayodeji Osowobi (27)

Mary Yakubu (23)

Hauwa Ojeifo (25)

CATEGORY 16: THE FUTURE AWARDS AFRICA PRIZE FOR AGRICULTURE

Adetola Adeleke (31)

Sipasi Olalekan (30)

Nasir Yammama (27)

Kafilat Adedeji (29)

Okorode Christian (25)

CATEGORY 17: THE EDWIN GEORGE PRIZE FOR PHOTOGRAPHY

Kadara Enyeasi (23)

Tolani Alli (25)

Omoregie Osakpolor (27)

Yagazie Eguare (30)

Lakin Ogunbanwo (30)

CATEGORY 18: THE FUTURE AWARDS AFRICA PRIZE FOR JOURNALISM

Nelly Ating (28)

Ayodeji Rotinwa (27)

Eromo Egbejule (27)

Mayowa Tijani (29)

Oladeinde Olawoyin (29)

CATEGORY 19: THE FUTURE AWARDS AFRICA PRIZE FOR ON AIR PERSONALITY (VISUAL)

Harry Itie (29)

Nancy Isime (25)

Olive Emodi (28)

Adesewa Josh (32)

Idia Aisen (26)

CATEGORY 20: THE FUTURE AWARDS AFRICA PRIZE FOR ON-AIR PERSONALITY (AUDIO)

Irabor Okosun (29)

Ayeni Adu (31)

Tisan Jeremiah Bako (31)

Rosemary Ajuka (27)

Toyin Eleniyan (31)

CATEGORY 21: THE FUTURE AWARDS AFRICA PRIZE FOR YOUNG PERSON OF THE YEAR

Mary ‘Remmy’ Njoku (32)

Iyin Aboyeji (26)

Ayodeji ‘Wizkid’ Balogun (27)

Silas Adekunle (25)

Amaka Osakwe (30)