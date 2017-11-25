- Advertisement -

The Olu of Warri, His Majesty, Ogiame Ikenwoli, has said the emergence of Chief Ayirimi Emami as the Ologbotsere of Warri, should unite and not divide the Itsekiri nation under his reign.

The Olu admonished his subjects Thursday as Chief Ayiri, joined by dignitaries from far and near, returned the Uda (Scepter), symbol of his stool, to the Olu, signifying the end of his installation which began in October 20.

“Nobody should be aggrieved with the installation of Chief Ayirimi Emami as the Ologbotsere of Warri. Ologbotsere is a family title and not a national issue”, the Warri monarch advised in his palace in Warri, Delta state.

He called on Itsekiri youths to be more united and avoid strife, stressing that under his reign, peace and unity among his subjects as well as with Itsekiri neighbours which he promised would be achieved.

The Ologbotsere of Warri, during a reception for guests on the occasion in his home in Ubeji, a Warri suburb, averred that, “I don’t believe anyone was actually aggrieved about my nomination and subsequent installation, but the Olu is Itsekiri’s father, and he has spoken in wisdom. My emergence as Ologbotsere was not man’s making. It was an act of God through the steadfastness of Baba (The Olu). It was a call for Itsekiris to embrace unity so as to move Warri Kingdom forward”.

An overwhelmed Ayiri further said, “The quiet appeal of the actual installation in October at the discretion and wise counsel of Baba actually saved the kingdom and my family millions of Naira in celebration.

“However, it would have been impossible to shut out the larger Itsekiri populace, friends and associates from sharing with me, the joy of such a momentous point in my life. The return of the scepter has provided that opportunity to share the joy with everybody. I am grateful to all.”

Meanwhile, the All Progressives Congress, APC, and loyalists of the Chief Ibori political dynasty in Delta state stole the show in the calibre of dignitaries who were present to cheer youthful Ayiri on the occasion.

- Advertisement -

Dignitaries who witnessed the ceremony at the Olu’s Palace as well as in Ayiri’s home included Minister of Transport, Rt. Hon. Rotimi Chibuike Amaechi; former Delta state governor, Chief James Onanefe Ibori; his successor, Dr Emmanuel Eweta Uduaghan; former Bayelsa State Governor, Chief Timipre Sylva; Senior Special Assistant on Foreign Affairs and the Diaspora to President Muhammadu Buhari, Mrs. Abike Dabiri Erewa, prominent Ika Chief and former Deputy National Chairman of PDP, Dr. Cairo Ojougboh.

Also present were Delta APC Governorship candidate in the 2015 polls, Olorogun O’tega Emerhor, Hon. Omosede Igbinedion of the House of Representatives, Hon. Almakura, Hon. Muhammed Kazaure, Hon. Muktar and Hon. Bago, all of the House of Representatives as well as former Speaker of Delta State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Victor Onyekachi Ochei.

The roll call also include: NFF President, Amaju Melvin Pinnick, World Renowned Economist and Entrepreneur, Prof. Pat Utomi, former Delta State PDP Chairman, Dr. Pius Sinebe, former member of Delta State House of Assembly and founder of the defunct G3, Hon. Funkekeme Solomon, Deputy General Manager of Chevron Nigeria Limited, Mr. Monday Ovuede, the General Manager, PGPA Chevron, Mr. Esimaje Brikinn, elder sister to Chief James Ibori, Christie Ibie Ibori, the President-General of Okere-Urhobo Warri, Chief Emmanuel Okumagba, Agbarah Warri Chief and PDP stalwart, Chief Israel Abido.

Others include Tunde Smooth, Chief Isaac Jemide, Chief Leemon Ikpea, CEO of one of Nigeria’s foremost indigenous engineering companies, Lee Engineering Construction, the Commander 371 NAF Detachment Warri, Commodore Y D Daniel, Captain L A Ajibade, representative of the Commander, NNS Delta Naval Base Warri, Pioneer Chairman of Warri North Local Government, Chief Otimeyin Adams, three-time Chairman of Warri South Local Government, Chief Joseph Otumara, Deputy Chief of Staff, Office of the Deputy Governor of Edo State, Hon. Kingsley O. Ehigiamusor, former Secretary to Delta State Government, Comrade Ovuozorie Macaulay and former Chief of Staff to Delta State Governor, Hon. Solomon Arenyeka.