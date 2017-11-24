- Advertisement -

The Emir of Dutse, HRH Nuhu Mohammed hosted the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, to a special Durbar in his Palace in Dutse, Jigawa state.

The Durbar was held on the sidelines of the 9th Summit of National Council on Culture, Tourism and National Orientation holding in Jigawa.

NAN reports that the Durbar displayed traditional horses adorned in glittering colours and their handlers performing in styles.

There were also traditional dances, drumming and performances in groups, each led by the district heads of the emirate.

Other attractions at the Durbar included gun shots salute, performances by snake charmers, circus with monkeys and different display.

In a brief remarks after the event, the Minister said he was “humbled and awed” by the Durbar in his honour.

“Look at the display of splendour, richness of culture and the magnanimity and generosity of the royal highness and his Emirate.

“I feel very honoured. It is the happiest day of my life,” he said.

Mohammed underscored the need to revive Durbar in order to wake up and reinvent many industries relating to its pops and pageantry to create employment opportunities.

On his part, the Emir appealed to the Federal Government to develop necessary infrastructure that would help in promoting the tourism sector.