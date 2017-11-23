- Advertisement -

Nigerian dancer and choreographer, Debbie Odumegwu, a.k.a Pinki Debbie, has broken the Guinness World Record for ‘longest dance by an individual’.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the previous world record was 123 hours 15 minutes, approximately five days, and was achieved by Kalamandalam Hemaletha in India, from September 20 to September 26 in 2010.

Debbie broke the record on Wednesday, November 22, 2017 in Lagos, but she continued dancing and pushing to set the remarkable world’s highest ever by going for 150 hours — approximately seven days.

Debbie reportedly started dancing at The Palms Shopping Mall, Victoria Island, and Lagos on Friday, November 17 and set to finish on Friday, November 24.

Debbie, 22, is a graduate of Policy and Strategic Studies from Covenant University in Ogun State, and she started dancing when she was six years old.