Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, business mogul, Tony Elumelu, Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode and other eminent Nigerians will be honoured by the Graduate Foundation (GRAFO) with an award for jobs creation.

The event tagged: Jobs Providers Award is organised by the foundation to appreciate individuals and organisations working towards reducing unemployment among Nigerian youths.

Others nominated for the award include the Nigerian Police Force (NPF), Ambassador Dickson Akor, Lift Above Poverty Organisation (LAPO), Ahmed Ogembe, Mohammed Lado, Nigerian Peace Corps, Linus Okorie, Kefiano Autos and Isiaka Abiodun Akinlade.

Chief Executive of the foundation, Emmanuel Echebiri-Osun John, said this year’s edition of the awards would be a huge success, as the people and organisations nominated for the awards have made visible marks in the labour market through their youth empowerment programmes.

“They made concerted effort to take thousands of youths out of the labour market in 2017 and so deserve to be honoured,” Echebiri-Osun said.

He stated that the award was to appreciate and recognise them and spur others into action, especially those in privilege positions, who should help the unemployed youths but are doing little or nothing in that regard.

The awards will hold on December 14, 2017 at the Bolingo Hotel, Abuja.