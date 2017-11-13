- Advertisement -

The annual All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) which Nigeria has hosted since its inception in 2014, is helping to transform the nation’s creative Industry to a creative economy.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, said at the 2017 Awards night held on Sunday in Lagos.

Mohammed who was the guest of honour at the event said that securing the hosting right for the Pan Africa Music Awards initiative had been beneficial to the nation’s creative industry.

“This Administration has identified the creative industry that is music, films theatre and fashion as a major avenue to diversify our economy.

“What we have seeing tonight is not just entertainment but how the creative industry is transforming into a creative economy.

“You can see the huge economic potential that can come out of this endeavour.

“We have the entire world, not just the Africa here today, and more importantly is that it is being beamed live all over the world.

“You can see what the government is doing to ensure the creative industry becomes a creative economy,’’ he said.

The minister said that as parts of incentives to encourage investment in the sector, the creative industry enjoys pioneer status which allows investors to get a tax holiday.

He assured the Federal Government commitment to creating the enabling environment for the industry to thrive.

- Advertisement -

Mohammed said that AFRIMA annually provided the platform for talented African musicians to showcase their potentials and be given awards and incentives to encourage them to do better.

He said the Awards should be sustained to propel musicians to take African music to the next level.

AFRIMA which enjoys the partnership and support of the African Union (AU) was birth to inspire generations and celebrate African music.

The Awards is designed to promote the distinct rich African music worldwide, by propelling African music to glorious pinnacles beyond the borders of the continent.

Nigeria won the rights above 13 other countries to host the biggest music event in Africa for three consecutive years from 2014 to 2016.

Following its successful hosting of the 2014-2016 editions the AU, again, awarded the hosting right for the Pan African Music Initiative, to Nigeria for another three years (2017-2019).

The 2017 edition held last night was anchored by Damala Badara better known as Akon, an American-born Senegalese singer, songwriter, businessman, record producer and actor.

The event which witnessed host of African stars saw Nigerian acts – Wizkid, Simi, M.I, Tiwa Savage, Ycee, Orezi, 2Baba- all got awards

Of special note was Wiz Kid who took home three major Awards of the night – Song of the Year, Artist of the Year & Best West African Act (Male)

The Africa Music Legend Awards won by Salif Keita, Afro-pop singer and songwriter from Mali was presented by the Minister.