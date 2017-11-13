- Advertisement -

The 2017 edition of the All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) held on Sunday at the EKO Hotel & Suites, Lagos.

Tiwa Savage, Wizkid, YCee, Wande Coal, 2baba, Adasa Cookey and Orezi were the Nigerian winners on the night.

Wizkid won two of the most prestigious categories; Artiste of the Year and Song of the Year as well as the Best West African Artiste award.

Here is the full list of winners.

Best male artiste in Central Africa – Locko

Best female artiste in Central Africa – Montess

Best male artiste in Northern Africa – Shefi

Best female artiste in Northern Africa – Ibitssam Tiskat

Best male artiste in South Africa – Emtee

Best female artiste in South Africa – Thandiswa

Most influential African artiste – Neza

African fan favourite – The Dogg

Best African collaboration – Ali Beka

Best artiste in African jazz – Nduduzo Makhatini

Best artiste/group in African rock – Gilad Millo

Best in contemporary African RnB & soul – Eli Keba

Best Artiste in contemporary song – Wande Coal (Iskaba)

Best artiste in African raggae/dancehall – 2baba

Best artiste in African traditional – Halmelmal Abate

Best African hip-hop – Ycee

Best artiste in African pop – Tofaan

Best female artist in inspirational – Asike

Best male artiste in inspirational- Gilad

Video of the year – Orezi (Cooking Pot)

African legend award – Salif Keita and Oliver ‘Tutu’ Mtukudzi

Songwriter of the year – Simi

Best African group – Toofan

African discovery of the year – Shyfan

Producer of the year – DJ Cublon

Album of the year – Eddy Kenzo

Song of the year – Wizkid

Artiste of the year – Wizkid