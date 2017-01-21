Ooni to celebrate Nigeria’s cultural heritage in Oyotunji in USA

Advertisement

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, will be celebrating this year’s Nigerian National Cultural Heritage in Oyotunji Village in United States of America.

The foremost monarch made this known when received delegation from Oyotunji, South Carolina, U.S.A led by, founder of Nigeria Socio-Economic Group (NASO) and the ambassador of the village to Nigeria, Barrister Rotimi Bond, in his palace on Thursday 19th January, 2017 in Ile-Ife.

Oyotunji, an African village promoting the Nigerian cultural values in the United States of America, invited Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, as the Special Guest of Honour in its forthcoming Cultural Heritage Celebration.

Oba Adejuyigbe Adefunmi the head of the village through his delegation said this year’s celebration is all encompassing as it will be the biggest ever celebrated in history hence the presence of His Imperial Majesty will make it more glorifying.

Also to be present at the celebration are the governor of the state of Osun Ogbeni Rauf Adesoji Aregbesooa and his Lagos counterpart Governor Akinwunmi Ambode among other prominent Yorubas.

Advertisement

Barrister Bond made more emphasis on the activities of NASO and Atlantic Bond which he initiated to promote and develop bilateral relations in the areas of trade and commerce, education, tourism, arts, cultural and tradition, between Nigeria, Oyotunji Village and the entire 23 countries in the North America will leave no stone unturned in realising peace and unity in Yoruba nation both home and in the Diaspora.

Ooni Ogunwusi while receiving the guests conferred the honorary citizenship of Oyotunji African village on Chief Akintunde Ambode (the elder brother of Gov. Ambode), Bukola Fabeku, Dare Adefuye, Christy Ada Chineke while Chief (Mrs). Funke Ogunfuye was honored with the Yeye Oge of Oyotunji.

The king of Oyotunji Village, His Royal Majesty, Oba Adejuyigbe Adefunmi II, Oloyotunji is scheduled to visit Nigeria in February 2017 to pay President Buhari a courtesy visit. During this visit, Ooni of Ife will host him and the NASO Group in Ile-Ife to a grand reception where the itinerary and date of the Oyotunji Nigeria Cultural Heritage Celebration will be formally released and blessed by the Ooni of Ife.