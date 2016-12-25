Fireworks, knockouts usher in Christmas despite ban

Residents of Mararaba town, near Abuja, on Saturday night defied subsisting police ban to usher in Christmas with fireworks and knockouts.

On Friday, the police reminded Nigerians that the ban remained in force nationwide, warning of dire consequences for violations.

“Parents and guardians are advised to prevail on their children and wards to desist from these acts that are capable of causing tension, fear and apprehension in their neighbourhood.

“Violators will be promptly arrested and prosecuted,” Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Don Awunah, said in a statement.

However, the warning fell on deaf ears as fireworks lit the skyline of the populated suburb, the News Agency of Nigeria reports.

A NAN correspondent, who monitored the traditional Christmas eve celebrations in the town, reports that knockouts also featured prominently.

At many roadside bars visited, residents, including males and females, young and old, were seen dancing to latest Nigerian music amid free use of the banned items.

The violations were encouraged by non-enforcement of the ban as police patrol teams went about their business.

A firework user at a public bar on Abacha Road, who identified himself as T-Gold, told NAN that he was not even aware of any ban by the police.

“I am not aware that the use of firework is prohibited by the police, and I doubt because I have been throwing ‘banger’ since yesterday without being questioned.

“A police patrol team has been going up and down this road, and as you can see, it is celebration galore with fireworks and knockouts, no challenge,” he said.

The situation was the same at other places visited, including several roadside bars on Old Karu Road.

As of midnight of the Christmas eve, knockouts and fireworks were still renting the sky in different parts of Mararaba.