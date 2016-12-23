Lagos set for bigger, bolder musical fiesta

The Lagos State Government has announced its preparedness to host what it calls a better, bigger and bolder edition of the popular One Lagos Fiesta across the five divisional zones of the state, starting from the Christmas eve on December 24.

In a press release signed on Thursday by the state’s Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Steve Ayorinde, the government said residents and visitors in Ikeja, Ikorodu, Epe, Badagry and Lagos Island will be treated to the best of musical entertainment, cultural displays, comedy and cuisine from the state.

The fiesta, which made its debut in 2015 after the Lagos Countdown was rechristened One Lagos Fiesta and spread across the five divisions of Lagos, will run daily from 12 midday to 12midnight, with the first six hours dedicated to entertainment for children.

According to the Commissioner, the fiesta is running on the same template like last year’s but with three notable additions to make it more impactful this year.

He said: “Firstly, the duration of the fiesta is longer this year. Instead of the five days of last year, Lagosians will have eight days of fun and camaraderie this year.

“Secondly, there will be space and reward for new and up and coming talents across the five zones this year. We have already had a very successful audition where 50 successful candidates were picked from each of the zones. They will have the opportunity to perform on the same stage as the superstars that will be featured this year. Two finalists will emerge from each zone by Friday the 30th December. Those lucky 10 will then slug it out at the grand finale of OLF at the Eko Atlantic stage with three winners that will be rewarded handsomely.

Advertisement

“More importantly, this year’s fiesta has a broader base of artistes, beyond hip-hop and contemporary music. There will be more traditional troupes and local artistes from each zonal division and the fiesta will welcome participation from non-hip hop superstars that will grace the fiesta for the first time like King Sunny Ade, Chief Ebenezer Obey, King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal (Kwam 1), Sir Shina Peters, Queen Salawa Abeni, Lagbaja, Adewale Ayuba, Abass Akande Obesere and Sulaimon Adio Atawewe.”

Ayorinde added that the fiesta would kick off on a bright note from Day One with superstars like Olamide, Phyno, Tiwa Savage, 2Face, M1, Kiss Daniel, Reminisce, Falz, Adekunle Gold, Yemi Alade, Seyi Shay, Pato Ranking, Humble Smith and Techno as well as renowned disc jockeys and stand-up comedians expected across the zones.

“The beauty of One Lagos Fiesta is the fact that as creative economy in all the five divisions of the state is being developed, residents also have the opportunity to see for free several superstars that they only see on televisions or would have spent a fortune to watch in Lagos Island or Ikeja,” Ayorinde said, adding that residents in each division will also have the opportunity to welcome Governor Akinwunmi Ambode to the show in their areas, as the governor has promised to be present in each of the zones.

The Commissioner assured Lagosians that adequate security measures and emergency medical services have been provided in all the zones throughout the duration of the fiesta.

He urges revelers to be orderly and cooperate with both security agencies and organizers that have been mandated to ensure a memorable celebration for Lagosians.