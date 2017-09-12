The Ogun State Executive Council has approved the appointment of Prince Babatunde Adewale Ajayi from Torungbuwa Ruling House as the new Akarigbo and Paramount Ruler of Remoland.

This was contained in a release by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Taiwo Adeoluwa, on Tuesday, in Abeokuta, the state capital.

The state government charged the new monarch to bring his wealth of experience as an accomplished professional to bear in his new role.

It also urged the monarch to use the opportunity of his ascension to the exalted throne to further engender unity, cooperation and peace in his domain.

- Advertisement -

Recall that the Akarigbo-elect was elected on August 31, 2017, by the king makers to fill the vacant post of Akarigbo following the demise of Oba Michael Adeniyi Sonariwo on Saturday, July 23, 2016.

Ajayi, a chartered accountant and legal practitioner, is a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), Business Recovery and Insolvency Practitioners Association of Nigeria, Chartered Institute of Taxation and member, Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), among other professional societies.

The 54-year old monarch-to-be attended the University of Ibadan and the University of Calabar.