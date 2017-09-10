The African Union (AU) has awarded the hosting right for the All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) to Nigeria for another three years.

This is contained in a statement signed by Segun Adeyemi, special adviser to the minister of information and culture, Lai Mohammed.

The minister said the hosting right was given to the country following its successful hosting of the 2014-2016 editions.

He said the award of the hosting right was conveyed in a letter written ton him by the commissioner of social affairs at the AU, Amira Elfadil.

Mohammed said the AU commissioner commended the growth and inclusiveness of AFRIMA by reaching out to “many musicians, music producers and creative arts practitioners in general”.

He said Elfadi noted that between 2014 and 2016, during which Nigeria hosted three editions of AFRIMA, it “has become a very crucial event and movement of African musicians”.

The minister said the AU commissioner also noted that AFRIMA “allows them to establish synergies and work towards the development of Africa’s music and promotion of music in the continent and in the international arena.

“Based on this and other factors such as the willingness to create value and deepen the brand equity not only for Nigerians but also for Africans, the AU returned the hosting right of AFRIMA to Nigeria.

“The African Union’s gracious concession to our request is beneficial for the creative sector in Nigeria and across Africa.

“The federal government of Nigeria is calling on state governments and corporate Nigeria to partner with it and the African Union in ensuring a successful hosting of AFRIMA 2017 which will bring immense socio-economic benefits to the selected host city,’’ he said.

Mohammed disclosed that the 2017 edition of AFRIMA is scheduled to hold from November 10-12.