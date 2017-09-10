Chief Mukaila Balogun, the Osi-Balogun Afijagba in Oyo State, says the recent elevation and crowning of 21 high chiefs and baales as kings will boost the status of the Olubadan stool.

Balogun told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ibadan that the development would not desecrate the Olubadan stool as some people believe but enhance its status.

“The elevation should be a thing of joy for all Ibadan indigenes because we have been yawning for long for the review of the 1957 Olubadan Chieftaincy Declaration.

“In the past, three governors had tried to carry out the review but could not succeed and history has been made as regards successful review of the Olubadan Chieftaincy System that paved way for the installation of 21 new kings in Ibadan land.

- Advertisement -

“All these kings are under His Imperial Majesty, Olubadan of Ibadan land, Oba Saliu Adetunji, so there is nothing like relegation in the position of Olubadan.

“Even those who opposed the elevation of the 21 high chiefs and baales knew that government action was in order but were politicising the issue,’’ he said.

Balogun implored those opposed to the elevation to have a rethink and support Gov. Abiola Ajumobi in bringing rapid development to Ibadan land.

NAN recalls that 21 high chiefs and baales in Ibadan were elevated to kingship status by the Oyo State Government following the recommendations of a committee set up to review 1957 Olubadan Chieftaincy Declaration.

The kings received their instrument of office after coronation on Aug. 27 inspite of strong opposition by the Olubadan and one of the high chiefs, Rashidi Ladoja, who was the governor of the state between 2003 and 2007.