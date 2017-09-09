The Security Committee of Gagarawa Local Government Council of Jigawa has banned Fulani traditional ceremonies and other festivities in the night in the area.

The Information Officer of the council, Alhaji Ahmad Sulaiman, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Dutse on Saturday.

Sulaiman said that the council’s Chairman, Alhaji Ibrahim Ya’u, announced the decision at the end of the council’s security meeting on Thursday.

He explained that the action was taken following frequent cases of unnecessary quarrels and fighting during such ceremonies.

The information officer said Ya’u, therefore, warned the herdsmen to strictly comply with the directive or face the full wrath of the law.

NAN recalls that the District Head of Jeke in Suletankarkar Local Government Area of Jigawa, Alhaji Muhammadu Alassan, had also banned Fulani local traditional ceremonies in the night in his domain.

Alasan, who gave the directive during a meeting with village and ward heads in April, noted that such events end up in quarrels and loss of lives and property.

The district head also warned residents of the area against carrying weapons while going to markets or attending ceremonies and social gatherings.