Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Ooni of Ife, has said this year’s Olojo festival would be a total exhibition of African culture to change the negative perception people have about cultural beliefs.

Ooni gave this call at his palace during the launch of 2017 Olojo festival, according to Moses Olafare, director of media and public affairs.

He said the historical background of deities and forebears were all a mandate given to them by God.

“Contrary to the view of many people within and outside the continent, deities, and forebears of the Africans were all servants of God, who did exceptionally well in delivering on the mandate given to them by God,” the Ooni was quoted as saying.

“The sacred Are crown, regarded as the oldest crown in the world, is worn by Ooni once in a year. Olojo is the celebration of the first dusk and dawn.

“I will wear Are crown and take a trip to Oke Mogun, the spot where the first dusk and dawn happened.”

He also added that the global festival called for proper education of the younger generation on the significance of major cultural celebrations of Yoruba people.

The festival will feature a reorientation workshop on culture, a football competition, Ayo Olopon, a fashion show and a traditional musical night.

He said some members of the black caucus of Pennsylvania house of representatives and about 150 other black Americans have already indicated interest to participate in this year’s Olojo festival.

The Ooni is also expected to move into a 7-day seclusion to commune with his ancestors and pray for the nation.

The grand finale of the festival is set to hold on 30 September.