Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo will on May 18, inaugurate the `repackaged and reloaded’ “The Dome Entertainment Centre” in Abuja, according to Dr Obiora Okonkwo, Chairman of the centre.

The Dome, located around central business district of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), was a hive of activity before its closure 10 years ago.

The management was responsible for being the first organisation in Nigeria to bring an international legendary and Hollywood actor, Wesley Snipes to Nigeria.

Its cozy atmosphere was welcoming to guests and celebrities who were in Abuja to have fun.

Top acts like, Tuface, Jim Iyke, Style Plus and other notable Nollywood stars had their glory on the platter at the Dome entertainment centre.

Okonkwo said in a statement on Tuesday that the dome was established in order to boost the entertainment industry and bringing investors into the Federal Capital Territory.

He said the vice-president would be joined by notable Nigeria’s elite and entertainment buffs at the inauguration.

According to him, the opening of the centre will mark a major milestone in our commitment to change the entertainment and leisure landscape of the country.

“We have repackaged and reloaded ‘The Dome’ to offer the public options for relaxation, entertainment and leisure with the addition of ‘The Francis Hotel’.

“We set out to recreate The Dome and give it a new face and meaning so that it fills a void that had existed in Nigeria.

“We are using it as our template to drive the diversification crusade of government and support in its job creation efforts.

“Also, we are using it to provide a platform for Nigeria’s creative industry which holds a lot of promises for our youths and national future.’’

According to Okonkwo, the target is to grow The Dome to become an indigenous brand and household name for world-class entertainment and hospitality to keep Nigerians happy and entertained.