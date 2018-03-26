Nigerian entertainers, Emmanuella and Davido, failed to win the favourite African star category of the 2018 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards.

Eddy Kenzo, an Ugandan musician, won the award.

When the Nickelodeon awards nominations were announced, Nigerians were ecstatic to have two of their own recognised on the global stage.

Owing to their respective successes in the continent, fans of Davido and Emmanuella expected that one of them will clinch the award — but Kenzo took home the gong.

The Ugandan star took to his Facebook page to share the news of his triumph.

Real name, Edrisa Musuuza, Kenzo is best known for his 2014 song ‘Sitya Loss’. In 2017, he released ‘Sembera Eno’ and ‘Jubilation’, two songs which were big hits in Uganda.

The award ceremony took place in Inglewood, California, US, on Sunday. The winner was determined by voter preferences and other considerations.

Other African stars nominated for the award are Casper Nyovest (South Africa), Caster Somonya (South Africa), Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania), and Eddy Konzo (Uganda).