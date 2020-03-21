<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Zimbabwean government says a second person has tested positive for coronavirus, a few hours after it announced the first case of COVID-19 in the southern African nation.

In a statement, Health Minister Obadiah Moyo, identified the person as a Harare resident, who is currently in isolation. The person visited a nation with high coronavirus cases.

A man identified as a Caucasian was the first person to test positive for coronavirus in Zimbabwe. He recently visited Britain and was quarantined as soon as he landed home in Victoria Falls.





The opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) led by Nelson Chamisa says President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government appears to be failing to follow protocols laid down by the World Health Organization in tackling the disease as the president is currently visiting Namibia without taking the necessary measures to protest himself and his entourage.

MDC director of communications, Luke Tamborinyoka, said Mnangagwa’s government has no clue in curbing coronavirus “as the president himself is not even observing some simple ways of preventing the spread of the disease like self-isolation and social distancing.”