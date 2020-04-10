<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





In a bid to prevent spread of the COVID-19 pandemic to the state, the Zamfara State Government has closed down Gurbinbore International Market in Zurmi Local Government Area.

The State Commissioner of Information, Culture and Tourism, Alhaji Sulaiman Tunau, disclosed this to newsmen in Gusau on Friday.

Tunau is also the Chairman, Publicity Sub-Committee of the State Government’s Task Force on Control and Prevention of COVID-19, under the leadership of the Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Alhaji Nasiru Magarya.

He said: “You know Gurbinbore International Market is a meeting point for traders from neighbouring states, especially Katsina and the Niger Republic.





“This is part of the preventive measures being taken by the state government, considering that there has been an outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in Daura, Katsina and Niger Republic.”

Tunau added that though the state had not recorded any COVID-19 case, the measure indicated the state government’s commitments towards protection of lives of its people.

According to him, the state government was making efforts to establish a 300-bed capacity isolation centre.

He said: “You know Governor Bello Matawalle has already approved conversion of the Primary Health Centre, Damba to an isolation centre.

“The work is in progress and it is up to 80 per cent complete.”

Tunau appealed to the people of the state to comply with the government’s directives regarding safety measures of improving hygiene and social distancing.