A young adult who attended a “coronavirus party” in Kentucky has tested positive for the virus.

Gov. Andy Beshear (D) announced Tuesday.

The party was held in defiance of the state’s guidance to practice social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic, Beshear said during a press conference.

The attendees were in their 20s and went to the party “thinking they were invincible,” Beshear said.





“This is one that makes me mad. We have to be much better than that.”

Beshear said that in Kentucky and across the United States, “we are battling for the health and even the lives of our parents and grandparents.

“And don’t be so callous as to intentionally go to something and expose yourself to something that can kill other people.”

As of Tuesday afternoon, there were 163 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky.