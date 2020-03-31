<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Nigerian wrestling sensation, Odunayo Adekuoroye, has urged Nigerians to adhere to all instructions from the World Health Organization and the Federation Government of Nigeria on how to defeat coronavirus.

The world number one said in a emotional video circulating the social media, that the entire populace have big roles to play in order to prevent the widespread of the virus in Nigeria.





Nigeria has recorded about 113 coronavirus cases and in the efforts to combat the virus , the federal government has impolsed fourteen days curfew on states that have been hit.

Odunayo who has won laurels for the Country however urged the populace not to panic, but follow a instructions given by the appropriate authorities and also pray for the country.

The African games and Commonwealth game gold medalist also remain optimistic that the country would win the battle against Covid19.