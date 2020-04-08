<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Prospective candidates for the West African Examination Council (WAEC) in Kaduna have expressed willingness to leverage on the interactive portal developed by the council following postponement of the examination

Recall that WAEC, on April 1, created an interactive information sharing platform which allowed the council to effectively engage candidates before, during and after the examination.

Newsmen also reports that the WAEC examination ,which was postponed due to the Coronavirus pandemic and an interactive portal was created to analyse candidates’ strengths and weaknesses.

Abubakar Haruna, a WAEC candidate and a resident of Tudun Wada, Kaduna, told newsmen that he would make effective use of the portal to boost his proficiency in English language.

“I will make sure I leverage on the portal seriously; the Coronavirus lockdown in Kaduna stopped us from going for extra-mural lessons, the platform will enable me ask a lot of questions especially in English language,” Haruna said.

Another candidate, Miss Amos, a resident of Narayi Highcost in Kaduna, said that this year would be the third time she would be writing WAEC.

“I have made credits in all the subjects required for me to study computer science in the university but for the third time now I will rewrite because of mathematics; I don’t know what the problem is.





“I am good in mathematics but I don’t know where and what the problem is; may be leveraging on the WAEC interactive portal will help me in the methods and approaches I use in solving mathematical problems,” Amos said.

Similarly, Ashir Lawal, a WAEC candidate and a resident of Kinkinau, Kaduna, said he would be writing WAEC for the third time, seeking credit in English language.

“The postponement of WAEC and the creation of the interactive portal will, by God’s grace, be a blessing to us; I only chat and browse past questions and answers.

“I will interact and ask so many questions on the platform to improve my proficiency in English language, and to share my methods on how I approach questions in English language, to see where my problem is,” Lawal said.

Also speaking to newsmen, Ummulkhairi Al-Amin, a WAEC candidate of Unguan Mu’azu, Kaduna, applauded WAEC for the provision of the platform.

She said the platform, which was the first of its kind by WAEC, would be of help to the candidates.

“Sometimes when I study my books, I come across questions or statements that need clarifications to understand.

“I may never have the chance to ask questions while in class; this interactive platform will enable me ask questions which would increase my chances of success in the forthcoming examination,” Al-Amin said.