Mark Blum, a veteran stage actor known for films including “Desperately Seeking Susan” and “Crocodile Dundee,” has died, after contracting the coronavirus disease.

The death of the 69-year-old was announced by his wife, Janet Zarish, who said he died at New York-Presbyterian Hospital after being diagnosed with the coronavirus.

She also said that her husband was asthmatic patient.

Announcing his death also, the New York theater company Playwrights Horizons released a statement on their twitter account on Thursday confirming the death of Blum.





The statement read “With love and heavy hearts, Playwrights Horizons pays tribute to Mark Blum, a dear longtime friend and a consummate artist who passed this week.

“Thank you, Mark, for all you brought to our theater, and to theaters and audiences across the world.

”We will miss you.”

The actor was best known for his unique acts in “Desperately Seeking Susan,” in which he starred alongside Madonna and Rosanna Arquette.

He also starred in movies like Succession, the Netflix drama ‘You’,Amazon’s ‘Mozart in the Jungle’, in the revival of ‘twelve angry men’,Arnold Wesker’s ‘the Merchant’, and the graduate.