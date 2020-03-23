<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Union Bank of Nigeria said on Sunday that some of its workers would work from home from Monday and also quickly denied social media report that it would shut down its daily operations because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Head, Corporate Communication and Marketing, Ogochukwu Ekezie-Ekaidem, said in Lagos that the bank would be opened and fully operational.

“Union Bank branches will remain open and fully operational to serve customers during these COVID-19 crises.

“In addition, with the exception of customers serving employees and critical operations and technology functions, most other employees will be required to work remotely from home.





“However, we have adopted safety protocols to protect our customers and employees during this period,” she said.

Ekezie-Ekaidem added that the bank has essentially activated its flexi-work policy for those employees who could still perform their duties remotely.

She gave the assurance that the bank would continue to assess the situation and make necessary adjustments as events unfolded.

Besides, she said that the bank branches were now operating under a heightened hygiene protocol, all in a bid to ensuring safe banking halls for all.