<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Trabzonspor has slammed their former Nigerian midfielder John Mikel Obi over comments he made on the club and Turkish authorities handling of the coronavirus outbreak.

Mikel criticised Turkish football authorities in the social media for not suspending the season despite the spread of Coronavirus.

His contract was subsequently terminated and he has promised never to the Trabzonspor as a result of the way he was treated by the club.

“Mikel’s claim regarding our club does not reflect the truth. As Trabzonspor Club, we have taken all our precautions against Covid-19 in a short time,” Trabzon based website 61saat .com reported.





“In line with the information provided by the Ministry of Health, our club’s health committee informed our players. Facilities, fields and our stadium was disinfected. Restrictions were introduced to the facilities, including footballers’ own guests. Staff members were also told to work from home in line with the social distance understanding.”

“Mikel, unfortunately, preferred to go in spite of these precautions and common sense.

“Mikel said he wanted to be with his family in England.”

The 32-year-old only joined the club as a free agent last summer, having penned a two-year deal.He made 19 league appearances for Trabzonspor.