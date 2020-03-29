<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Rep. Ndudi Elumelu, yesterday confirmed that he and members of his family tested negative to the coronavirus after a period of isolation in London.

The principal lawmaker, Elumelu confirmed this to pressmen in Abuja yesterday.

The lawmaker called on the leadership of the House and other members of the House of Representatives, to also subject themselves to the test.

Elumelu “who was in isolation and his entire family from London, took the Coronavirus test and result confirmed them all negative”, according to a statement he signed.





He “urged every member and leadership to do the same”.

Recall that Spokesman of the House, Rep. Benjamin Kalu on Tuesday, denied that any member of the House tested negative to the pandemic.

He stressed that the House would have exposed such a member if it ever happened.

The House embarked on a two-week recess on Tuesday to fight the pandemic and follow up on an Economic Stimulus Bill to cushion the effect of the pandemic on the economy.