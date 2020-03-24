The International Olympic Committee (IOC) said on Wednesday that “the preparations for the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 are continuing as planned.”

The organisers of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games have agreed to a one-year postponement of the event due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Like EURO 2020, the Olympics will therefore take place in the summer of 2021.


Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said the International Olympic Committee had agreed to the delay.

“I proposed to postpone for about a year and [IOC] president Thomas Bach responded with 100% agreement,” Abe said.

