The Taraba state government has intensified proper checks at the land bolder between Nigeria and Cameroon.

Cameroon is bordering Nigeria across four local government areas of Taraba state, Kurmi, Sadauna, Ussa and Takum local government areas.

The state government’s call on health workers posted to the land border areas to conduct critical Coronavirus checks on people coming into Nigeria may not be unconnected with the ongoing Anglophone, Francophone crisis in Cameroon which has seen hundreds of Cameroonians run into Nigeria for refuge.

Also the Taraba government has called for the closure of both public and private schools in the state, the governor, Darius Ishaku also inaugurated an 11 man committee to prevent the spread of the COVID 19 within the state.





Briefing journalist on the Development, the commissioner ministry of information and orientation Taraba state Bar. Danjuma Adamu said the closure of schools in the state was in line with the global practice to forestall spread of the deadly disease in the state.

It was gathered that the Immigration officers at the land border of Nigeria and Cameroon were in a serious dilemma on how to control the influx of Cameroonian refugees and to know their health status.

“The earlier communication by the governor when he returned from Abuja over the Coronavirus was advisory, now it is directives and standing orders, he has engaged all stakeholders.

Newsmen report that a committee has been inaugurated by the governor to ensure adequate control of the disease and sensitization of the population on the outbreak of the COVID 19.

The committee is headed by the state commissioner for health Dr. Innocent Vakai.