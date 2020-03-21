<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Gov. Darius Ishaku of Taraba on Saturday ordered the immediate shutdown of schools and all social gatherings of more than 20 persons including Mosques and Churches across the state to check the spread of coronavirus (Covid-19).

The governor in a State Broadcast said the decision had become imperative following the global threat by Covid-19 pandemic.

“I hereby direct the shutdown of all public and private primary, secondary and tertiary schools on or before Tuesday, March 24, 2020.

“Similarly, all mosques, churches and any other gatherings of more than 20 persons are no longer allowed in the state,” he said.





Ishaku also advised the people of the state to avoid body contacts like handshaking, hugging and even kissing as they are the easiest ways to contract the disease as identified by medical research and experts.

He also ordered that all recreational centres like beer joints and restaurants should close on or before 7 p.m daily

Ishaku, who returned to Jalingo on Thursday after spending 87 days away on medical grounds, noted that the state government had already put in place two isolation centres for those who might be infected with the pandemic.