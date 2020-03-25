<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Theater Arts and Motion Picture Practitioners Association of Nigeria (TAMPAN) has suspended movie production effective from Friday, March 27, due to the widespread of the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the National President of the association Bolaji Amusan, who made known on his Instagram handle, saying the decision was taken to adhere to the government’s directive on social distancing.

He advised movie producers, marketers, actors and actresses to stay in their various homes to be safe from contracting the virus.





“After serious meeting with stakeholders in the movie industry, we realised we need to safeguard our lives and we have decided to suspend movie productions.

“This will take effect from March 27 until April 17; we should remain in our homes and observe personal cleanliness coupled with the preventive measures stated by the health officials. Avoid social gatherings and remain tenacious in prayers to God.

“You all know that our job requires some kind of division of labour which will require lots of people to come together.

“So we need to take this decision,” he said.

However, the association has vowed to punish any member who violates the rule.