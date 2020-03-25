<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Since the first case of Covid-19 was reported in Nigeria, seven states have so far confirmed at least a case of the disease.

Nigeria recorded its first case of Covid-19 after an Italian national tested positive to the virus on February 27.

As of Wednesday morning, Nigeria has recorded 46 cases, including one death.

The disease has caused the death of over 15,000 people globally.

Following the confirmation of two new cases on Wednesday, seven states in Nigeria now have at least one case.

The states are Lagos – 30 cases, FCT – 8, Ogun – 3, Ekiti – 1, Oyo – 1, Edo – 1, Bauchi – 1 and Osun – 1.

Lagos State, which has the highest number of confirmed cases in the country, has directed that all markets selling non-essential products or life-saving items should close for seven days, effective Thursday.





The governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, gave the directive on Tuesday as part of new measures to curb the spread of coronavirus in the state.

So far, most of the infected people are those who have recently returned to the country from high-risk countries.

More cases of COVID-19 are still expected to be reported in the country.

The government has intensified contact tracing to track those who might have been in contact with the infected people, some of whom have already found and tested positive to the virus.

Two government officials have so far tested positive for the virus.

Abba Kyari, chief of staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, was the first to test positive. The governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed, is the second senior government official to test positive for the virus.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is currently on self-isolation after reports he might have met with some of the infected officials.

Many other top officials have also commenced self-isolation.