The Speaker, Plateau House of Assembly, Abok Ayuba, has decried the low level of compliance with the State Government’s directive to the people of the state to adhere to preventive measures against the Coronavirus pandemic.

Ayuba made this known in a statement by his Press Secretary, Mr. Bulus Atang, obtained by newsmen on Saturday in Jos.

The Speaker said that although, the state government inaugurated some measures to prevent the deadly virus from spreading, some people were reluctant to adhere to the directives.

He said that the measures, aimed at curtailing the spread of the pandemic, were in the best interest of the people.

Ayuba expressed sadness about the doubtful disposition of some people who did not believe that the disease existed.





According to him, the doubts were posing a serious challenge to the government’s preventive measures to fight the disease in the state.

“Coronavirus is real. It is unfortunate that some people still do not believe it exists.

“I wish to advise citizens to obey the government directive to stay at home and practice personal and environmental hygiene.

“I wish to call on the relevant agencies and all the stakeholders to create more awareness to educate people on the danger and consequences of doubting and disobeying government directives,” he said.

Ayuba commended Gov. Simon Lalong for the proactive measures so far taken against the Coronavirus and for personally leading the supervising team.

Meanwhile, the number of Coronavirus cases in Nigeria as it stands is 89, according to NCDC.