<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, has said that the maltreatment of Nigerians in China has been resolved between both countries.

The Speaker announced on his official twitter handle that the Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria has communicated his findings on the issue.

It would be recalled that recently the Speaker met with the Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Zhou Pingjian, demanding end to the maltreatment of Nigerians in China by Chinese officials.

He told the Ambassador that there should be an official explanation for treating Nigerians in such a manner, adding that the House will be expecting a feedback as soon as possible.





The Speaker wrote, “I’m glad the matter of maltreatment of Nigerians in China has been sorted out between both countries. The Ambassador has communicated his findings and we hope that moving forward communication will be swift and clear and due process will be observed even where there are allegations of wrongdoing by citizens of other countries. It is important that we follow up on this and Nigerians can legitimately go about their business in the People’s Republic of China.”

“I spoke with the Acting Consul General, Mr Razak Lawal whose robust defence of the rights of Nigerians in China went viral and I salute the gentleman diplomat for his dedication to duty and his patriotism”.